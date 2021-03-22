Washington (Reuters)

Yesterday, the US State Department confirmed that US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken condemned, in a phone call with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the attacks carried out by the Iranian-backed “Houthi” coup militia on Saudi territory, and they discussed cooperation to end the war in Yemen.

“Minister Blinken reiterated our commitment to support the defense of Saudi Arabia, and strongly condemned the recent attacks carried out by groups allied with Iran in the region on Saudi territory,” the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the United States declared that it welcomed Saudi Arabia and the internationally recognized Yemeni government’s commitment to Riyadh’s new ceasefire initiative.

“All parties to the conflict in Yemen have a” serious commitment “to an immediate ceasefire and to enter into negotiations under the auspices of the United Nations, Galina Porter, deputy spokesperson for the US State Department, said in a press briefing.