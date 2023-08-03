“I’m on my way to Washington to be arrested for contesting a corrupt, rigged, stolen election. It’s a great honor, because I’m being arrested for you. Let’s make America great again.” Donald Trump writes it on his social platform, Truth. The former president of the United States is expected today in the federal court in Washington, where he will be notified in the afternoon of the four charges against which he has been indicted. Trump is accused of having attempted, in competition, to defraud the United States, attempting to subvert the electoral result of the 2020 presidential elections The main streets of the American capital around the courthouse have been closed with huge snowplows, an anti-attack measure independence day, 4th of july.

Trials do not stop Trump: he will be Biden’s challenger in 2024

«It is not my fault that my political opponent in the Democratic party, the ‘corrupt’ Joe Biden, told his attorney general to accuse the main (by far!) Republican candidate and former president of the United States, me, with all the possible crimes so as to force him to spend all the money on defense”. This is Trump’s attack in a post on his social media Truth. “The Democrats don’t want to run against me otherwise they wouldn’t have started this unprecedented exploitation of justice,” thundered the tycoon.

Biden: “I will not follow up on the arrest”

Joe Biden will not follow up on Donald Trump’s arrest today in Washington. The US president himself said this when answering a question from the journalists accompanying him returning from a bike ride to Rehoboth Beach, where he is spending a few days of vacation with First Lady Jill