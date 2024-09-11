Baghdad (Agencies)

The US embassy in Iraq confirmed yesterday that an “attack” had occurred on a US diplomatic facility at Baghdad International Airport without any injuries, hours after an “explosion” was heard inside the airport, according to Iraqi security forces.

A senior Iraqi security official, who requested anonymity, said that “two Katyusha rockets” fell, one on the fence of the counter-terrorism facility, and the second inside the base of the international coalition led by Washington.

“An attack occurred on the Diplomatic Support Center in Baghdad, a U.S. diplomatic facility,” the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad said in a brief statement, adding, “Fortunately, no injuries have been reported, and we are assessing the damage and its cause.”