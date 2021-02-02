US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, during telephone conversations with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, assured him of Washington’s readiness to supply Kiev with lethal weapons against the backdrop of the war in Donbass. Reported by TASS with reference to the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

As specified, the conversation took place between the heads of diplomacy on February 2. During the conversation, the American representative confirmed the intention of the administration of US President Joseph Biden to increase economic and military support for Ukraine.

In turn, Kuleba asked Blinken to increase his diplomatic pressure on Russia – in his opinion, this will help to resolve the conflict in the south-east of the country and the situation with the Crimean peninsula. In addition, the countries agreed to deepen cooperation in the areas of security, investment and trade.

The administration of former US President Donald Trump first decided to sell arms to Kiev at the end of 2017. In April 2018, 37 Javelin anti-tank systems and 210 missiles were delivered to Ukrainian territory, and the next month, the soldiers of the armed forces tested American weapons.

In December 2020, it was reported that US arms deliveries to Ukraine were record-breaking. So, over the past year, Washington sold weapons to Kiev in the amount of $ 510.5 million, which is almost twice the amount for 2019.