The official said the United States was still assessing the extent of the damage. This will determine whether the system needs to be recovered entirely or simply repaired on the spot by the Ukrainians.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said, “A high-precision strike from the Kinjal hypersonic missile system in the city of Kiev hit the American-made Patriot missile and anti-aircraft system.”

On the other hand, Ukrainian officials said that they succeeded in intercepting all six hypersonic missiles launched by the Russians. But they refused to comment on targeting the missile system.

Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Serhiy Ahnat said: “We cannot comment on this. We will stay away from commenting on Russian sources.”

Ukraine currently has two Patriot air defense systems in the country, one donated by the United States and the other donated by Germany and the Netherlands.