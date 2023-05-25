“Ukraine has an urgent need to increase its defense capabilities against Russian missile strikes and aircraft,” the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement.
She added that the acquisition and deployment of this system “will enhance Ukraine’s ability to defend its people and protect critical national infrastructure.”
The statement added that the sale would not require the assignment of any U.S. government-contracted employees or contractors to work in Ukraine.
The State Department approved the sale, and the Defense Security Cooperation Agency on Wednesday provided the required notification to Congress, which must approve the sale.
Countries including the United States, which supports Ukraine in its fight against Russian forces, have donated military equipment worth tens of billions of dollars to Kiev, but the latest agreement will be in the form of a sale.
Ukrainian air defenses played a major role in protecting the country from strikes and preventing Russian forces from controlling its airspace.
When Russia launched its military operation in February 2022, Ukraine’s air defenses consisted largely of Soviet-era planes and batteries.
But Kiev has since greatly bolstered its arsenal, thanks to Western support, which has included units of the Nasams.
“NASAMS” system… miraculous capabilities
- The Norwegian “NASAMS” system entered service in 1998 and is a medium-range air defense system, designed and developed jointly by the American companies Raytheon and the Norwegian defense and aviation industry Kongsberg, mainly for the Royal Norwegian Air Force.
- This system can be deployed to detect, track, engage and destroy fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.
- The system is characterized by the ability to engage 72 targets simultaneously.
- The main missile of the system is the AIM-120 AMRAAM (the range of the missile when launched from the ground ranges between 15-25 kilometers, depending on the type of version).
- The system consists of the MPQ-64 F1 Sentinel surveillance and reconnaissance radar, produced by Raytheon, which is a high-precision, three-dimensional radiation radar for detecting and tracking air targets.
- The missile system is also equipped with AIM-120 AMRAAM missile launchers, an electro-optical and infrared sensor, a communications network, and an integrated and stand-alone mission planning tool.
- NASAMS can launch missiles other than the AIM-120 AMRAAM such as the AIM-9X Sidewinder and Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile ESSM.
- The advanced system is equipped with three multi-mission launchers, each carrying up to six missiles ready to be fired from protective containers. The system features a 360-degree defense capability and is suitable for day and night operations in all weather conditions.
- The system is equipped with a Fire Distribution Center (FDC) with a command and control unit to carry out the functions of battle management, control, communications, data link management, trajectory and threat assessment, weapons distribution and results display.
