“Ukraine has an urgent need to increase its defense capabilities against Russian missile strikes and aircraft,” the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement.

She added that the acquisition and deployment of this system “will enhance Ukraine’s ability to defend its people and protect critical national infrastructure.”

The statement added that the sale would not require the assignment of any U.S. government-contracted employees or contractors to work in Ukraine.

The State Department approved the sale, and the Defense Security Cooperation Agency on Wednesday provided the required notification to Congress, which must approve the sale.

Countries including the United States, which supports Ukraine in its fight against Russian forces, have donated military equipment worth tens of billions of dollars to Kiev, but the latest agreement will be in the form of a sale.

Ukrainian air defenses played a major role in protecting the country from strikes and preventing Russian forces from controlling its airspace.

When Russia launched its military operation in February 2022, Ukraine’s air defenses consisted largely of Soviet-era planes and batteries.

But Kiev has since greatly bolstered its arsenal, thanks to Western support, which has included units of the Nasams.

