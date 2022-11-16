“I think it would be unwise, it would be a political mistake, a geopolitical mistake, a strategic mistake, similar to the strategic mistake that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin made in Ukraine,” General Mark Milley said.

Milley considered Chinese President Xi Jinping a “rational actor”. Xi finally won a historic third term at the head of the Communist Party and the country and declared that unifying Taiwan with China is a top priority.

“I think he is assessing things on the basis of costs, benefits and risks, and I think he will conclude that an attack on Taiwan in the near future carries an excessive amount of risk and will end in a strategic failure for the Chinese army,” he told reporters.

The US defense official estimated that any Chinese attack would hinder its efforts to become the largest economic and military power in the world.

He pointed to the need to draw lessons from the war in Ukraine, which began in February, and encountered unexpectedly strong resistance from Kyiv.

“One of the things that people learn is that war on paper is very different from war in reality,” Mark Milley said.

“When blood is spilled, people die, and real tanks explode, things are a little different,” he added.

He pointed out that the Chinese army has not fought battles since its fight against the Vietnamese in 1979.

The US general said that while China’s People’s Liberation Army could easily launch an attack on Taiwan with bombs and missiles, actual control of the densely populated, mountainous island would be “a very difficult military task”.

“They will play a very dangerous game by crossing the strait and invading the island of Taiwan. They don’t have the experience and the background to do it. They haven’t been trained to do it yet,” said the US Army chief of staff.