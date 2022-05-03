Kirsten Allen, a spokeswoman for Harris, said that the vice president, who continued to work remotely during the past week, will resume her attendance activity, with her commitment to wearing a muzzle for ten days, in accordance with the recommendations of the American health authorities.

Harris tested positive for the virus on April 26, but it was not considered a case of 79-year-old President Joe Biden.

Several members of the Biden administration, such as Attorney General Merrick Garland, a spokeswoman for President Jen Psaki, and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, have contracted COVID-19 in recent weeks.

Kamala Harris’ husband Dag Imhof contracted the virus in March.

Currently, the United States is seeing an increase in the number of daily cases of COVID-19 with the BA.2 mutant from Omicron.