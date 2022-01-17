“We are consulting closely” with Washington’s allies and “we will reveal more about the next diplomatic steps early next week,” US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CBS Sunday.

“But the important thing is that we are ready for all possibilities… If Russia wants to continue the diplomatic path, we are fully prepared for that, along with our allies and partners. And if Russia chooses the path of conquest and escalation, we are ready for that also with a firm response,” Sullivan added.

Washington accuses Moscow of amassing about 100,000 soldiers on the Ukrainian border and of wanting to find a “pretext” for a possible invasion.

But the Kremlin reiterated Sunday that it does not want to “take military action”, warning at the same time of “responses” if NATO did not agree to modify its military behavior in Russia’s neighborhood.

Meanwhile, Kiev confirmed on Sunday that it had “evidence” of Moscow’s involvement in a large-scale cyber attack targeting several Ukrainian government websites, while the Kremlin denied any Russian involvement.

“I wouldn’t be at all surprised if it turns out that Russia is responsible,” said Jake Sullivan.

“We have not yet identified those responsible for this attack,” the senior White House official added. “We are working hard to determine who is responsible.”

“If it turns out that Russia is targeting Ukraine with cyber attacks and if this continues in the future, we will of course work with our allies on an appropriate response,” he warned.

The US National Security Adviser indicated that his country had warned “months” ago that the Russians might use electronic hacking to push for further “escalation in Ukraine.” “It’s part of their strategy, they’ve done it in the past in other contexts,” he said.