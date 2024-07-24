Washington (Agencies)

The United States announced yesterday that it has invited the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces to peace talks in Switzerland next August with the aim of ending the conflict in Sudan.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that Washington “invited the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces to participate in ceasefire talks, mediated by the United States, beginning on August 14 in Switzerland.”

Blinken explained that the talks “aim to stop the violence across the country, allow humanitarian aid to reach all those who need it, and establish a strong monitoring and verification mechanism to ensure the implementation of any agreement,” noting that the talks, if held, will not address broader political issues.

Asked about the chances of success of the upcoming talks, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said he could not “assess the likelihood of reaching an agreement, but we simply want to bring the parties back to the negotiating table.”

“We hope that both parties to the conflict in Sudan will come to the negotiating table, and that this will be an opportunity to finally reach a ceasefire,” Miller added.