Today, the White House announced that a virtual global summit will be held on May 12, to end the Covid crisis and plan for future turmoil.

The virtual meeting will be co-chaired by the United States and Germany, which currently holds the leadership of the Group of Seven, Indonesia, which holds the presidency of the Group of Twenty, Senegal, which chairs the African Union, and Belize, which holds the leadership of the Caribbean Group (CARICOM).

“The summit will redouble our collective efforts to end the acute phase of the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for future health threats,” the participating countries said in a joint statement.

Biden hosted a similar summit last September, urging partners to ramp up vaccinations and ensure that 70 percent of every country has been vaccinated by September of this year.

Although death rates are declining around the world, the virus continues to spread, preventing many countries from lifting restrictions completely.