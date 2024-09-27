This came after Israeli strikes on the southern suburb of Beirut, targeting Lebanese Hezbollah.
The White House said in a statement, Friday: “(Biden) directed the Pentagon to evaluate and adjust the position of American forces in the region, as necessary to improve deterrence, ensure the protection of forces, and support all American objectives.”
The White House also stated that Biden directed his team to ensure that US embassies in the region take all precautionary measures.
