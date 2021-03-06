During the US presidential election campaign in 1980, President Reagan said in a crowd of his supporters: “President Carter visited me in a dream and asked me, why do you want my job, and I answered him: I do not want your job, I want to be president.” President Reagan records his historical role in bringing down the Iron Curtain and dismantling the Soviet Union, but he failed in what President Carter failed to do, namely laying the foundations for dealing with the new revolutionary regime in Tehran. The Reagan era is one of the foundations for the principle of containment through the new appeasement of Tehran in more than one form, and the empowerment of the armed Shiite currents in Lebanon is one of the most dangerous, and this was within the concept of the spatial imperatives of everything that the Palestinian factions represent politically and militarily from the Israeli security perspective.

Successive American administrations have failed to develop their independent concept of Middle East security based on Israel’s security first, so we find them failing to define a sustainable strategy within the relative compatibility between the concepts of containing revolutionary Iran and its expansionist ambition. Whereas Tehran employed the secret channels in what was later known (Iran Contra Gate), tantamount to recognition by Washington and Tel Aviv of the new regime, and the entitlements to curtail Saddam Hussein’s regime, under conditions that suit everyone. And the last point was the entrance to the development of the concept of sectarian balance politically in the Middle East later, with Washington and Tel Aviv concurrence within what Zingio Brzezinski founded, which was later developed to be known in its final form (the New Middle East), and which needed creative chaos as an entrance.

What the foregoing leads us to read about the Iranian nuclear file from Washington’s perspective is its strategic interests, not its historical relations with the Arab Gulf states. While the Trump administration has adopted a policy of “maximum pressure” with Tehran, we find the Biden administration adopting a policy of “maximum diplomacy”, which is an indication of the absence of a real US sustainable containment strategy. The statements issued by the Foreign Minister, Blinken, that Tehran is weeks away from possessing a nuclear bomb, was only to expedite the acceleration of engaging in a dialogue with Tehran. However, it was the one who rejected the conditions attached to the dialogue with Washington, with the latter’s willingness to accept Tehran’s condition for implicit abandonment of the participation of Gulf parties in the talks, or perhaps limiting that participation.

Tehran realizes that its abandonment of what its nuclear program represents means its recognition of two things, its abandonment of the political entitlements obtained by the revolution (its geopolitical interests, including the Shiite tutelage), and secondly, they are entitlements that reconcile the world with the historical grievances of the Shiites.

The Biden administration realizes that if it fails to re-track in the Middle East before the reality of the Abrahamic Compacts, it will face the exhaustion of its diplomatic effort with Tehran without reaching what President Biden promised his voters in 2020, which could reduce his chances of re-election in 2024. Likewise, after the demise. Symptoms of the pandemic, his administration will face the challenges of economic recovery, not to mention the justification of the cost.

The American memory will remain short, as much as the memory of a fish regarding its political mistakes internally and externally, but it is as much as the memory of the elephant when it comes to its desire to distribute the Middle East between sects. Therefore, we must not abandon our national visions and strategic development no matter the challenges, and we must not accept encroachment on The Abrahamic charters gain because they are connected to the future of the Middle East, not just its present. And we have to adopt diplomacy in which public opinion will be present.

* A Bahraini writer