“There are no talks about an interim agreement,” said the US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The official’s comment confirms a denial issued by the United States last week, describing a report that the two countries were close to concluding an interim agreement as “false and misleading”.

The official did not deny media reports of recent US-Iranian contacts, but made it clear that speculation that they were focused on an interim nuclear deal was inaccurate.

“We explained to them the escalatory steps they need to avoid so that a crisis does not occur and what de-escalation steps they can take to create a more positive context,” he added.

He declined to provide details, but indicated that Washington would like to see more Iranian cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency of the United Nations.

Tehran’s nuclear programme