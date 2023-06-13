“There are no talks about an interim agreement,” said the US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The official’s comment confirms a denial issued by the United States last week, describing a report that the two countries were close to concluding an interim agreement as “false and misleading”.
The official did not deny media reports of recent US-Iranian contacts, but made it clear that speculation that they were focused on an interim nuclear deal was inaccurate.
“We explained to them the escalatory steps they need to avoid so that a crisis does not occur and what de-escalation steps they can take to create a more positive context,” he added.
He declined to provide details, but indicated that Washington would like to see more Iranian cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency of the United Nations.
Tehran’s nuclear programme
- US and European officials have been searching for ways to curb Tehran’s nuclear program since the breakdown of indirect US-Iranian talks last year over reviving the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major powers.
- Under the deal, which was aimed at preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, Tehran agreed to limits on its nuclear program and to more intensive UN inspections in return for relief from UN, US and EU sanctions.
- Former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement in 2018 and reimposed US sanctions, to which Tehran responded by gradually abandoning the restrictions stipulated in the agreement, which brought back US, European and Israeli fears that Iran might seek to obtain an atomic bomb.
- President Joe Biden’s administration has repeatedly said that it will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon and that all options are on the table.
