With the mediation of Qatar, the governments of the United States and Iran proceeded this Monday, September 18, to exchange ten prisoners, five from each country. An agreement that also includes the unfreezing by the Joe Biden Administration of $6 billion of Iranian oil, held in South Korea since 2018.

A guarded prisoner exchange that culminates months of diplomatic contacts, secret talks and legal maneuvers with Qatar in the middle.

Washington and Tehran released ten prisoners this Monday, September 18, five nationals from each country. The Americans with dual nationalities were transferred to the airport in the Iranian capital to board a flight to Doha, from where they are expected to continue their journey home.

“The American detainees are being transported to a Qatari plane,” said a source familiar with the agreement, quoted by Reuters.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported in the last few hours that two of the released Iranians will return to their country, while two others will remain in the United States, at their request. The fifth will join his family in a third nation.

Who are the released prisoners?

Among Iranian-Americans are businessmen Siamak Namazi51 years old, and Emad Shargi59, as well as the environmentalist Morad Tahbaz, 67 years old, who also has British nationality. The identities of the other two prisoners have not been released.

Iran has released five American prisoners, moving them to Tehran’s airport for a flight to the Qatari capital, Doha, as part of a US prisoner exchange ⤵️ https://t.co/Dhfg3SqlnX — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) September 18, 2023



The five Iranians who were detained by the United States are: Mehrdad Moin-Ansari, Kambiz Attar-Kashani, Reza Sarhangpour-Kafrani, Amin Hassanzadeh and Kaveh Afrasiabias indicated by Tehran’s mission to the United Nations.

These men were detained on US soil mainly for “violating US sanctions on Iran”, a diplomatic source told Reuters.

An agreement conditioned by the unfreezing of Iranian funds

In the United States, the pact is surrounded by controversy and criticism from Republicans, who accuse Democratic President Joe Biden of paying Tehran for the release of his compatriots.

And it is that This exchange proceeded just after Doha confirmed the transfer of Iranian funds to bank accounts in Qataras the parties involved in the negotiations in recent months had agreed.

This is the unlocking of $6 billion of Iranian oil that was frozen in South Korea since 2018 as part of the measures taken by then-president Donald Trump, when he unilaterally withdrew his country from the historic nuclear agreement – ​​which had been agreed in 2015 between the Islamic Republic and several powers – and reimposed harsh sanctions.

Although Seoul, one of the largest buyers of Iran’s crude oil, received an exemption five years ago from Washington to continue purchasing that resource, in 2019 the United States imposed a complete ban. That measure meant that Iranian revenues of $7 billion were blocked in Seoul.

When $6 billion of unfrozen Iranian funds are wired to banks in Qatar by next week, it will trigger a sequence that will see as many as five detained US dual nationals leave Iran and a similar number of Iranian prisoners held in the US fly home https://t.co/buQfDW70Co pic.twitter.com/Ghon4BSO7S — Reuters (@Reuters) September 10, 2023



Since then, Tehran has lost almost $1 billion of its initially deposited assets due to the depreciation of the South Korean currency against the US dollar, according to authorities in the Islamic Republic.

But according to the Republican opposition, this is an agreement with a “terrorist” state, which will encourage it to keep hostage-taking as a central part of its diplomatic arsenal.

The controversy grows after last week three European governments, including the United Kingdom, accused Iran of accumulating reserves of highly enriched uranium that, they say, have no civil purpose.

However, the White House defends itself and affirms that the prisoner exchange mediator, Qatar, will ensure that the unfrozen money is only used for goods – mainly food, agricultural products and medicine – that are not subject to sanctions.

Critics insist it will be impossible to control where the money goes and that Washington’s threat to withdraw from nuclear negotiations if Iran breaks the deal is “false.”

Doha has hosted at least eight rounds of indirect and secret meetings between Tehran and Washington since March 2022.

The first talks focused mainly on the dispute over Tehran’s nuclear program, but over time attention turned to the prisoners, after negotiators realized that negotiations on atomic matters would lead nowhere due to their complexity.

With Reuters and AP