A South Korean official said that the defense ministers of the United States and South Korea agreed to strengthen political and military measures to raise readiness to confront the nuclear and missile threats posed by North Korea.
And the South Korean “Yonhap” agency reported that during their talks in Washington, Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sub and his US counterpart Lloyd Austin decided to resume the meeting of the Consultation Group and the Expanded Deterrence Strategy at an early date.
It is noteworthy that Seoul and Washington are seeking to resume the meeting of the group, a gathering of deputy defense ministers and diplomatic officials, which was suspended in 2018, in light of joint efforts to strengthen diplomacy with Pyongyang.
South Korea, Japan and the United States, in addition to Canada and Australia, will conduct a joint missile exercise to detect and track ballistic missiles in the waters off Hawaii, starting Monday.
The South Korean military said on Sunday that the three countries will conduct the “Pacific Dragon” training from Monday until August 14, according to the South Korean broadcaster KBS World today.
