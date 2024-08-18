Since Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7, President Biden has had two goals in the Middle East: to support Israel’s right to defend itself, and to prevent the war between Israel and Hamas from escalating into a regional war that could force the United States to intervene. To prevent a regional war, the Biden administration has employed a range of measures over the past decade, from diplomacy to a bolstered U.S. military presence to the use of lethal military force. So far, it has prevented several low-level conflicts from escalating into a full-scale conventional war that could lead to a direct confrontation between the United States and Iran.

But since Iran’s unprecedented attack on Israel last April, and a series of dangerous developments since then, the landscape has changed dramatically, and Biden’s tactics may not be enough this time.

Today, the region is once again teetering on the brink. The July 27 attack on a town in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, which killed 12 children and was apparently carried out by the Lebanese Hezbollah (though it denies it), is exactly the kind of event that causes mass casualties and pushes leaders into irreversible escalation.

Israel responded by assassinating a senior Hezbollah commander in southern Beirut, for which Hezbollah vowed to retaliate. A day later, Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh was killed at a government guesthouse in Tehran in an attack that Iran says was carried out by Israel, for which Tehran also vowed to retaliate. The Biden administration has once again resorted to its tactics to confront the problem. It has sent another aircraft carrier, another squadron of fighter jets, and a nuclear-powered guided-missile submarine to the region.

Diplomatic pressure is now being exerted to rally all allies and partners to urge Iran to back down. But preventing a war between states in the Middle East is a very different matter than it was five months ago.

Biden’s efforts did not stop Iran from attacking Israel in the spring, and it is difficult to see how the same steps would suffice now. Tehran has paid no significant price for its actions, and the United States has not threatened to make Iran pay if it attacks Israel again. American and Israeli officials may still believe that neither Iran nor Hezbollah seeks an all-out war. But both are in a difficult position in the wake of the Israeli strikes, and there is a great risk that their instinct for revenge will trump pragmatism.

If Iran again ignores international pressure to back down, it is likely to plan a larger response than it did on April 13, one that could include direct attacks on Israel or coordinated attacks with its proxies in Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, and Syria. There is also a risk that Iran will instruct Hezbollah to target Israel first in an attempt to distract and wear down Israeli air defenses before launching a direct attack. But if Iran wants to avoid a wider war, its response will avoid civilian infrastructure and population centers.

Implementing such a response—anything larger than April 13 but short of war—would entail enormous risks of miscalculation or error. Biden said Tuesday that he expected Iran to refrain from attacking if a cease-fire were reached, and Iranian officials have warned that only a cease-fire would prevent Iranian retaliation. But the prospects for the talks appear dim: Hamas has rejected any changes to the cease-fire framework, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s negotiating team is reportedly accusing him of undermining the negotiations.

Dana Stroul*

* Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Middle Eastern Affairs from 2021 to 2023

Published by special arrangement with The New York Times