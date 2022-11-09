Washington (agencies)

Yesterday, the Sultanate of Oman and the United States announced the launch of the first strategic dialogue between the two countries. In a joint statement, following a meeting held between Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi and his American counterpart Anthony Blinken in Washington, during which he announced the organization of the first strategic dialogue between the Sultanate and the United States, the two sides stressed the growing historical partnership between the two countries. According to a statement by the Omani Foreign Ministry, which was published on its website yesterday, the two ministers agreed that there is no military solution to the war in Yemen, and stressed their support for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of this country.

The two ministers also called for a comprehensive extension of the armistice in Yemen, which was mediated by the United Nations, and the launch of a comprehensive political process that would allow all Yemenis to decide the future of their country.

The Omani minister and his American counterpart considered that the extension of the armistice will provide immediate relief to the Yemeni people, through the release of salary payments and other measures, and they stressed that a political solution is the solution that can address the humanitarian crisis in Yemen and achieve a more stable and prosperous future.