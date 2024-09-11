The United States and the United Kingdom wanted to send a message of unity in the defence of Ukraine with a joint visit to Kiev by their foreign ministers on Wednesday. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed that his presence in the Ukrainian capital seeks to demonstrate to the country’s population that his allies “continue to fight for Ukraine’s victory.” Blinken added that Russian President Vladimir Putin will disappear before the Euro-Atlantic alliance in favour of Ukraine. British Foreign Secretary David Lammy has assured that this coalition will last “100 years.” Both leaders agreed that their transfer of weapons to Ukrainian troops does not escalate the war to a higher level. What causes an increase in tension, according to Blinken and Lammy, is the shipment of ballistic missiles from Iran to Moscow.

The United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union all assume that the Iranian regime has sent its Fath-360 medium-range ballistic missiles to Russia. Moscow and Tehran deny this. Lammy warned China to distance itself from a sort of “renegade” coalition made up of Russia, Iran and North Korea. Iranian-made Shahed bomb drones have been key to the invasion of Ukraine, but so has the artillery ammunition that the North Korean regime has given Russia in 2024.

Ukrainian public opinion expected that the meeting between Blinken and Lammy with President Volodymy Zelensky would announce the authorization by Washington and London for the use of their ATACMS and Storm Shadow long-range missiles on Russian soil. This is the main current demand of Ukrainian diplomacy, which understands that it is essential to nullify the Russian air force, which bombs its cities hundreds of kilometers away. Blinken limited himself to saying that Joe Biden’s government has shown that it knows how to “adapt to each situation to make decisions.” Blinken’s statements are the same as those he made last May when, after weeks of tough negotiations, they anticipated Biden’s authorization for the use of his missiles in Russian border areas. Putin’s spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, took it for granted on Wednesday that the decision to use NATO long-range missiles on its territory had already been taken and that Russia would respond to it.

The US Secretary of State did announce a new aid package for Ukraine worth 700 million dollars (about 635 million euros), including 325 million dollars in humanitarian energy aid, an announcement similar to that made by his British counterpart. Lammy confirmed the delivery to Kiev of more than 600 million pounds (710 million euros). This amount includes 242 million pounds (286 million euros) already announced, intended to cover “immediate humanitarian, energy and stabilization needs”, as well as reconstruction projects, according to a statement from British diplomacy. The rest of the money will be offered in the form of “loan guarantees for World Bank credits before the end of the year”, intended to pay for public services such as schools, hospitals and pensions.

Doubts about the outcome of the war

The messages from Blinken and Lammy stressing their countries’ unconditional support for Ukraine also respond to growing doubts about the outcome of the war. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has again insisted this week on the need to speed up future peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. The Wall Street Journal published an article on Wednesday in which it claimed that the meeting between the heads of US and British diplomacy with Zelensky is part of pressure from the allies to determine what war plan kyiv has for next year and when will be the time to seek an end to the war.

Blinken himself said on Tuesday that his meeting with Zelensky should serve to “understand what needs the Ukrainians have right now, what their goals are, and what can be done to support those needs.” The US government is also concerned about the possible escalation of tensions with Moscow due to the occupation of Russian territory by Ukraine. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have held more than 90 villages in the Russian province of Kursk under their control since August 6. Pentagon spokesman General Patrick Ryder admitted on August 21 that they are in talks with kyiv to determine what their objective is with this incursion “in the long term.” The Kremlin has assured that if Ukrainian troops do not withdraw from Kursk, Russia will not agree to any negotiations.

The leaders of the main powers supporting the defence of Ukraine, from Scholz to French President Emmanuel Macron, or British Prime Minister Keir Stramer, repeat that they will continue to stand by Ukraine for as long as necessary to recover the territory conquered by Russia, but at the same time they are aware that the longer the war lasts, the more difficult it is to maintain military supplies. In addition, the transfer of weapons by the West so far is not enough to force the Kremlin troops back, and to achieve this, the consignments of weapons transferred to kyiv so far by NATO countries would have to be multiplied between three and seven times, according to experts consulted by EL PAÍS in the last year.

Future Western support for Ukraine is slated for a hypothetical victory in the US presidential election in November. Unlike his opponent, Democrat Kamala Harris, the Republican candidate has been reluctant to continue providing military support to Ukraine and is in favour of ending the conflict quickly by putting pressure on Zelensky and Putin. In the televised debate with Harris on Tuesday, Trump refused to say that he wanted Ukraine to win the war.

Zelensky is aware of the international impatience, as well as the inevitable weariness among his citizens. That is why he has committed to specifying his definitive proposal to the international community this year for negotiating with Russia. The Ukrainian leader also plans to present this September to President Biden, Harris and Trump a “victory plan” to end the war.

