Washington and London launched an attack against the Houthis in Yemen overnight, two days after the rebels rejected an ultimatum to stop raids against boats in the Red Sea. This was reported to the Reuters agency by official American sources.

According to what some witnesses reported, the attacks by Anglo-American forces hit the capital Sanaa and other cities. Targets and positions of pro-Iranian militiamen are being targeted.

The attack was in the air, the Houthis themselves expected a US response after the myriad of raids carried out in the Red Sea since November and which led to the reduction of maritime traffic along the Suez Canal. So far, according to the American authorities, the rebels have carried out 27 raids since November 19th.

Pentagon sources said the aim of the raids was to reduce the Houthis' ability to continue their operations in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait area.

The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday called for an “immediate” end to attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels on ships. The approved resolution “calls for the Houthis to immediately cease all these attacks, which impede global trade and undermine navigation rights and freedoms, as well as regional peace and security.” The resolution was adopted with the abstention of Russia, China, Mozambique and Algeria.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had authorized British air strikes against Houthi military positions in Yemen after an emergency meeting of his cabinet.

The night's attacks are the first since the Houthis began targeting merchant ships in the Red Sea with missiles and drones in November, where around 15% of global trade transits. They are also the first US attacks against Yemeni rebels since 2016.

Yesterday morning the leader of the Houthis, Abdul Malil al Houthi, warned Washington that a possible attack would not go without a response.

In a recent interview with La Stampa, Ibrahim Mohammad Al-Deilami, plenipotentiary minister of the Yemeni embassy in Tehran, said that “ship seizures and missile launches are our response to the brutal massacre taking place in Gaza and to the illegal presence of foreign military powers in international waters.”

He then argued that “Yemen espouses the Palestinian cause and our Armed Forces aim primarily to stop the Israeli-American aggression against the Palestinian people and put an end to the unjust and brutal siege that is unfolding before the eyes of a stopped world watching”.