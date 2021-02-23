On Tuesday, the United States and Egypt discussed cooperation between the two countries in the fields of security and combating terrorism, in addition to other issues.

This came during a phone call between US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry.

“Secretary of State Anthony Blinken spoke today with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry,” a statement issued by US State Department spokesman Ned Price said. The two ministers highlighted the importance of the strong strategic partnership between the United States and Egypt, especially in the field of security and continued cooperation in combating terrorism, and they exchanged views on regional issues.

The statement added, “The two ministers also discussed support for the UN peace negotiations in Libya, the peace process in the Middle East, and cooperation in combating terrorism in Sinai.”