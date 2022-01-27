Although Nord Stream 2 is of paramount importance to Germany as a sustainable mechanism for ensuring its energy, as well as the European Union in general, European concerns and criticisms did not subside over the project, which has been a major headline for waves of tension between European powers and the United States on the one hand. Russia on the other hand, Germany and the United States recently threatened to stop the line if Moscow invaded Ukraine.

On Thursday, German Foreign Minister Annalina Birbock hinted at Berlin’s direction to impose sanctions that could target the “Nord Stream 2” pipeline in the event of any invasion of Ukraine, while US State Department spokesman Ned Price also announced that “Nord Stream 2 pipeline between Russia And Germany will not move forward if Moscow invades Ukraine.” What is the story of this controversial line? And what is its importance? What are the beneficiaries and affected by it?

Russian gas

The Baltic Sea pipeline “Nord Stream 2” is the second gas pipeline linking Russia with northern Germany, parallel to the route of the first line, which began work in 2011, which establishes Berlin’s dependence mainly on Russian gas imports; The second line – stretching 1,230 kilometers under the Baltic Sea – doubles Russian gas supplies to Germany at competitive prices.

Nord Stream 2 is planned to transport a total of 55 billion cubic meters of gas to Germany (doubling the total quantities of Russian gas to Germany to 110 billion cubic meters annually), to transport gas from Germany to the rest of Western Europe through the natural gas network.

The cost of the line amounted to approximately 11 billion US dollars, and it is managed exclusively by the Russian giant “Gazprom”, and five companies participated in its financing; At the head of them are the Dutch “Shell” company, in addition to the French “Angie” and the Austrian “OMV Group”, together with the German “Uniper” and “Wintershall Dia”.

The project was announced in 2015 – a year after Russia annexed Crimea in March 2014 – and work began on it during April of 2018, then stopped for a period in December 2019, before resuming work after a year of hiatus.

In September 2021, it was announced that the implementation of the project had been completed, but the German Network Agency suspended its approval in conjunction with the great turmoil surrounding it, given it as a new Russian weapon against the European Union.

At the time, the head of the agency, Goshen Homan, expected that the approval process for the gas pipeline would continue until the second half of 2022.

economic project

Despite the widespread fears, Berlin does not find a solution to completing the project and starting the work of the second line, and considers that Nord Stream 2 is an economic project above all and far from politics, according to statements by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in November 2021, when he refused to link permission to operate The line with efforts to calm the Ukrainian crisis.

But the United States says that the pipeline constitutes “a Russian geopolitical weapon against Europe, in the form of an economic project, which makes the old continent a hostage to Moscow,” according to previous statements by the American ambassador in Berlin, which was mentioned at the same time by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in August After his meeting with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

In this context, Washington had threatened to impose sanctions on ships or companies participating in the project, and had already imposed sanctions – during the period of former President Donald Trump – on one of the companies, which were then lifted by the Biden administration.

And in July of last year 2021, the United States and Germany reached an agreement on the controversial gas pipeline, which included a German pledge to take effective measures (including imposing sanctions on Russia) if the latter tried to use energy as a weapon or to commit other acts of aggression against Ukraine. However, the concerns of many European countries about the geopolitical dimensions of the project and the risks threatening Europe will not subside.

path

Nord Stream 2 crosses five countries; It is (Russia, Germany, Denmark, Finland and Sweden) through the Ost-Luga region in the Gulf of Finland, extending into the Baltic Sea and reaching northeastern Germany at the city of Greifswald, which strangles Kiev economically, as a large part of Russian gas was passing through it on its way to Europe, which caused It has strengthened Ukraine’s position and its geopolitical importance, and if the new line starts, Kiev will lose a large part of that importance, in addition to severe economic losses.

Russian ambitions

In this context, Amr El-Deeb, a lecturer at the Institute of International Relations at the Russian Nizhny Novgorod University, said in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia” that Russia pays great attention to the Nord Stream 2 project. In order to fully link the European gas market with Russia, and in order to increase Europe’s dependence on Russia in the field of gas, allowing Russia in one way or another to influence some European countries, and to increase European-Russian cooperation more clearly.

At the same time, the political analyst notes that Moscow “wants to increase its interaction with the countries of Europe separately, and not with the European Union as a bloc, and the aim is to break the European unity in favor of increasing Russian cooperation with the major countries within the European Union,” explaining that the “Nord Stream 2” project It constitutes purely Russian-German cooperation, and without this cooperation, the project would not have reached its final stages now, awaiting some permits.

Al-Deeb believes that if the work begins, “it will be a great geopolitical gain for Russia and the Russian leadership,” explaining that “this project is not a point of contention, but rather comes from within the areas of Western pressure on Russia, because when the United States wants to pressure Moscow, we hear statements from it that it will be done.” Suspension of the project and imposing penalties on the companies participating in it.

But he stresses that “the project has reached its final stage, and Germany has invested a lot of money in it, not just Russia. Therefore, the project will inevitably be completed due to Europe’s real need for Russian gas… It seems that there is a German-Russian-American agreement to complete the matter in the event that Russia does not invade Ukraine, and if it invades Ukraine.” Russia Ukraine Stopping the line will be the first Western decision made against Russia.”