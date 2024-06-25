Washington (agencies)

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and US Ambassador to Israel Jacob Lew called for the “reformed” Palestinian Authority to have a major role in governing Gaza after the end of the war in the Strip. The American ambassador said: “The Palestinian Authority must be part of the day after the end of the war in the Gaza Strip,” stressing “the need for civil administration for the Strip, which was destroyed by 8 and a half months of war.” Liu added: “We have to find a way to get everyone to work together in a way that suits existing needs. I think this is possible.” The American ambassador reiterated that the United States supports the two-state solution.

In turn, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called for “the two-state solution as the best path towards lasting peace and reform without destroying the Palestinian Authority.”

Burbock warned that “destroying and destabilizing the existing structures of the Palestinian Authority is dangerous and counterproductive.”