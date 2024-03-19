Washington (Union)

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed yesterday that American and Israeli officials will meet in Washington early next week, most likely, to discuss the planned Israeli military operation in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. She indicated that there are great concerns about reports of an imminent famine in Gaza.

The spokeswoman added that US President Joe Biden asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to send a high-level team that includes officials from the army, intelligence, and humanitarian workers to Washington for expanded discussions in the coming days.

The spokeswoman explained that the details are still being worked out, but the meeting is likely to be held early next week.

For his part, Netanyahu rejected a call from the US President to retreat from the planned ground attack on the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Rafah is the last refuge for more than a million displaced people.

Biden and Netanyahu spoke in a phone call yesterday, Monday. White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that Washington believes that the attack on Rafah would be a “mistake.”

Meanwhile, the United States confirmed yesterday that Israel must allow the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, to enter the Gaza Strip, the day after he announced that the Israeli authorities had prevented him from doing so.