Together, these five spent 85 years in this prison, which was opened two decades ago to hold the so-called “war on terror” prisoners after the attacks launched by Al-Qaeda on September 11, 2001 on the United States.

The five detainees, who were never charged, were released after a review of their cases in November and December, among a total of 18 of the 39 men still held at the prison at the US naval base in Cuba.

The Pentagon’s Periodic Review Board found that all of them did not, or no longer represent, a threat to the United States.

But like others who have been approved for release, the process of their release may be delayed because Washington is seeking arrangements with their countries or other countries to receive them.

For the time being, neither the United States will return the Yemenis because of the war in their country, nor the Somalis whose country is also mired in conflict.

The approval of their release is evidence of accelerated efforts by the administration of President Joe Biden to resolve the conditions of 39 prisoners in Guantanamo, after his predecessor, Donald Trump, suspended the procedures.

Tuesday marked the 20th anniversary of the opening of the Guantanamo prison, and international human rights groups called for its closure, accusing the United States of arbitrarily detaining hundreds of people and torturing dozens.