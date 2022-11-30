On Wednesday, the US official said: “Under the direction of President Joe Biden’s administration, the US forces will continue within the scope of the Central Command – Centcom – to provide military and war support to members of the Syrian Democratic Forces and provide them with the necessary weapons, specifically to the Kurdish component in it.”

In an interview with Sky News Arabia, the source considered that directing the White House to continue providing support to the Syrian Democratic Forces is “an act that supports stability in Syria in confronting ISIS and terrorist groups.”

The official, who preferred to remain anonymous because he was not authorized to talk about the issue, added that the Biden administration “will not make the mistake that the administration of former President Donald Trump made when it abandoned the Kurds of Syria and Iraq, considering that they played an active role in eliminating terrorism in Syria and that their assistance is necessary and strategic.” .”

In response to a question by “Sky News Arabia”, about what Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said by accusing Washington of supporting terrorism, the US official said, “Turkey’s role in Syria has gone through non-constructive stages, especially in the Idlib region, where groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and under eyes of Turkish intelligence.

He concluded his speech by saying that Washington had issued a stern warning to Turkey in the past hours that any attack on the Syrian Democratic Forces would target the United States’ efforts to maintain the stability of the region.