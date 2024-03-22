Aden (Al-Ittihad)

The US Central Command (Centcom) announced that the coalition forces destroyed a drone boat and two ballistic missiles belonging to the Houthi group in the Red Sea. Centcom added in a statement, “On March 21, a coalition aircraft was able to destroy a drone boat launched by the Houthi group from the areas they control in Yemen towards the Red Sea.”

She continued, “Within the same time frame, the coalition forces were able to destroy two anti-ship ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi group in a self-defense measure.”

The command explained that “no injuries or damage to American or coalition ships were reported.” The command pointed out that “these strikes will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US Navy ships and commercial ships.” The US State Department had previously condemned the continued attacks on commercial ships by the Houthis, especially ships carrying humanitarian aid.