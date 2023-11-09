Washington (Union, agencies)

Yesterday, the White House confirmed that Israel will implement a 4-hour daily truce in areas of the northern Gaza Strip, and that there will be “two humanitarian corridors” in the Strip, allowing the flow of aid, removing civilians from places of fighting, and removing hostages.

The coordinator of strategic communications at the US National Security Council, John Kirby, said in a press conference, “Washington has had very active discussions with Israel regarding the importance of tactical humanitarian reasons to allow civilians to leave areas of active hostilities to increase the flow of aid and help enable the release of hostages.”

He stressed that “the two humanitarian corridors would allow people to flee the combat zones in the northern part of Gaza.”

Kirby stated, “The first corridor of this type has previously been opened for 4 and 5 hours a day during the past few days, and it has already enabled thousands of people to reach safer areas in the south.” He explained, “The second corridor will be along the coastal road and will enable thousands of people to reach safer areas in the south.” Kirby stressed that “it is necessary and absolutely vital that humanitarian supplies and aid be expanded in the areas where people are moving, that is, in southern Gaza.”

He said, “The American administration seeks to bring in at least 150 trucks daily on an ongoing basis,” stressing that “this is the goal we want to strive to achieve.” Regarding the implementation of a 4-hour daily truce in the areas of northern Gaza, to be announced three hours in advance, Kirby stressed that it is “a step in the right direction, especially to help ensure that civilians have the opportunity to reach safer areas away from the fighting.”

He expressed his belief that “the two corridors and truces are important first steps,” stressing Washington’s desire for them to continue.