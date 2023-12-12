The source said, citing an intelligence assessment presented to Congress, that the Russian army also lost 2,200 out of 3,500 tanks it had before the outbreak of the conflict.

The disclosure of the intelligence document comes while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is on a visit to Washington during which he seeks to convince Congress, which is increasingly skeptical about the feasibility of continuing to support Kiev in the war against Russia, that Ukraine will be able to achieve victory if American support continues.

Zelensky met with congressional leaders on Tuesday before talks with US President Joe Biden at the White House.

The latest assessment of the deaths and injuries of Russian forces reflects a major jump compared to a previous assessment issued in July 2022, which reported, quoting CIA Director William Burns, that Russian losses “approximately 15,000 dead, and the toll of wounded is perhaps three times this number.”

But Russia and Ukraine are very reticent about announcing the war's death toll and wounded.

315,000 Russian soldiers were killed or wounded, equivalent to 87 percent of the number of Russian forces, which before the war amounted to 360,000.

The Wall Street Journal quoted the declassified US intelligence assessment that the conflict in Ukraine “severely hampered 15 years of Russia’s efforts to modernize its ground forces.”

To compensate for the heavy losses, Russia resorted, according to the newspaper, to “extraordinary measures,” such as recruiting released prisoners and sending them to the front.

Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson stressed after his meeting with the Ukrainian president that his party would not approve Biden's request to provide additional aid to Kiev with $60 billion unless the Democrats met their demands on immigration.