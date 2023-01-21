The statement added that the operation, which the US military described as an “organized self-defense strike,” was carried out on Friday, about 260 km north of the capital, Mogadishu, where the Somali National Forces were attacked by more than 100 Al-Shabaab militants.

The US Africa Command, the military arm of the US government’s presence on the continent, said no civilians were injured or killed in the strike.

She added that three cars were destroyed.

Al-Shabaab militants stormed a Somali military base in Jil’ad on Friday and killed at least seven soldiers, according to the Somali government and the militant group. The militants detonated car bombs and fired their weapons, but were eventually pushed back.

The Somali Ministry of Information said in a statement that Somali forces killed 100 Al-Shabaab fighters and destroyed five pickup trucks with artillery installed.

Al-Shabaab has been fighting since 2006 to overthrow the country’s central government and implement its own rule based on a strict interpretation of Islam.

Friday’s attack highlighted the formidable threat posed by al-Shabaab to the Somali army, despite the government’s successes against militants allied to al-Qaeda last year.