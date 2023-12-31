Washington (agencies)

Yesterday, the US Central Command (Centcom) announced that it sank three boats belonging to the Houthi group and killed their crews after they attacked an American commercial ship and helicopters in the southern Red Sea.

Centcom said in a statement, “American helicopters responded to a distress call launched by a commercial ship belonging to Maersk after four Houthi boats opened fire on it in the southern Red Sea,” adding that “four Houthi boats approached within 20 meters of the ship.” In an attempt to board it, gunfire was exchanged between the boat crews and the ship’s security personnel.”

Centcom explained that the Houthi boats did not respond to warnings issued by the American helicopters and opened fire on them, which required a return of fire in self-defense, which led to the sinking of 3 of the 4 boats, killing their crews, and causing the fourth boat to flee the area.

For its part, Maersk Shipping Company confirmed in a statement reported by the media that an accident had occurred involving its ship, Maersk Hangzhou, after it passed through the Bab al-Mandab Strait on its way from Singapore to the Port of Suez.

The company also confirmed the safety of the ship's crew members and that there was no indication of a fire on board. This comes about a week after the United States announced a multinational maritime security initiative in the Red Sea to stop Houthi attacks on ships, called the “Prosperity Alliance.”

This comes as US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and his British counterpart, Grant Shapps, confirmed that “Houthi attacks on international cargo ships in the Red Sea violate the freedom of navigation protected by international law and threaten citizens of various countries.” The Pentagon's press secretary, Pat Ryder, said in a press statement yesterday evening: This came during telephone discussions between Austin and Chaps, which addressed the escalation of Houthi attacks on international shipping ships in the Red Sea, adding that both sides stressed that “those attacks It is unacceptable, destabilizes the rules-based international order, and continually affects and exposes global trade to danger.” Ryder quoted Minister Austin as saying: “Houthi missile attacks threaten the movement of food, fuel, and vital humanitarian aid around the world and constitute a major international problem that requires collective action.”