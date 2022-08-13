Among the collections of documents seized were some classified as “top secret,” the department said, while also revealing that prosecutors had probable reason to believe that Trump may have violated the Espionage Act.

The documents were revealed four days after FBI agents searched Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, on an order approved by a federal judge.

Trump said in a statement on his social media platform, Truth, that the records in question had been “declassified” and placed in a “secure storage”.

“They didn’t need to grab anything. They could have had it anytime they wanted without playing politics and storming Mar-a-Lago,” added the Republican businessman-turned-politician.

In its search request, which was granted by Judge Bruce Reinhart, the Justice Department said it had probable cause to believe that Trump may have violated the Federal Espionage Act, which prohibits the acquisition or transmission of national defense information.

The department added that it had concerns that he may have violated several other laws related to mishandling of government records, including one that criminalizes attempting to conceal or destroy government documents regardless of whether they are classified.

The list also included information on the “President of France”.

Earlier Friday, Trump denied a Washington Post report that FBI agents were looking for documents linked to nuclear weapons when they searched his Florida home this week.

“The issue of nuclear weapons is a hoax,” Trump said on social media.

The search of Trump’s home last Monday represents a significant escalation in one of the many investigations he faces in his time in office and in his private business.

What documents were found?

FBI agents executed a search warrant at Trump’s Marlago home in Palm Beach, Florida on August 8, and provided a link to the confiscated items.

According to reports, the inspectors identified 11 different sets of classified documents, including one set of documents classified as highly classified and sensitive, 4 sets of documents as highly classified, and 6 sets as classified.

A list of items and materials seized from Trump’s home showed FBI agents seizing about 20 boxes of documents, folders of photos, a handwritten memo and an executive order using Trump’s ally Roger Stone.

The search warrant specified the documents that should be confiscated because their possession by the former president violated the law as:

– Any documents or boxes containing documents classified as holding them in conflict with the laws on the transmission of national defense information or confidential materials.

Any government or presidential records issued between January 20, 2017 and January 20, 2021, as well as any evidence of alteration, destruction, or concealment of any government or presidential records, or any documents bearing government hashtags.

Investigators listed 33 items seized during the search, including an executive order pardoning Trump ally Roger Stone, information relating to French President Emmanuel Macron, photo albums and handwritten notes.