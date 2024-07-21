His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Makkah Region, washed the Holy Kaaba today, Sunday, on behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, His Highness washed the Kaaba from the inside with Zamzam water mixed with rose water, by rubbing the inside wall of the Kaaba with pieces of cloth soaked in the mixture, which is prepared early by the General Authority for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque.

After that, the Deputy Emir of Makkah Al-Mukarramah performed the two rak’ahs of Tawaf.