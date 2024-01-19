With the millions of kilos of salt that have been sprinkled on Dutch roads in recent days, there is no gentle bend left. It is good that brine is spread for safety, but it is less good for your car. That is why it is important not to leave the road salt on the car for too long. But before you push your car through the car wash, we'll repeat this advice.

With all the brine splashing against the underside of your car, you are quickly tempted to choose a washing program with underbody cleaning. According to the ADAC, which is the German counterpart of the ANWB, it might be better not to do this. It could even be the case that the expensive washing program causes rust, something that you are trying to prevent.

In older cars, the high-pressure nozzles from the underbody cleaning would spray moisture into the underbody. That would actually cause things to rust. In newer cars, the bottom consists mainly of plastic protective plates and bottom cleaning would be a waste of money. The advice was to choose a more economical washing program.

You do have to wash road salt from the bottom

According to the Dutch Bovag and trade association BETA, the mistake is to listen to the advice of the ADAC. The Bovag reports Carwashpro: 'It may be true that underbody cleaning can be harmful for old cars, as long as it is done with high pressure. Nowadays, however, this is done by flushing, so there is no risk with that either.'

“The brine and mud can also accumulate in wheel arches and corrode parts,” adds a Bovag spokesperson. The Dutch parties therefore agree mistake not to use soil cleaning, because then the road salt remains on the car. According to Bovag, you can safely select bottom cleaning in a modern car wash.

Don't make the same mistake in the laundry box

If you go to the car wash, it may be wise not to attack the bottom of your car with the most powerful setting. It is also not recommended to use hot water for salt; then it dissolves and ends up in places where you don't want it. So use a milder spray for the bottom, but don't skip the underside of your car.