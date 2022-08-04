“We couldn’t believe it,” was what Argentine Lucas Hudak said, who on his TikTok account recounts how his experience living in Miami, United States, has been.

One of his most recent posts went viral due to the surprises he found while realizing what Americans throw away in that Florida city. The video, which he titled ‘Things that throw in the United States’, already has 16 million views.

“In this country, twice a month, they have to clean things that they are not going to use,” he explains at the beginning of the recording. Then he says that he decided to go through a neighborhood on garage cleaning day, so he found objects lying on the sidewalks.

Next to the garbage cans, for example, he found a couple of children’s tricycles and bicycles that were in perfect condition.

One of the things that surprised him the most was a Samsung washing machine that he saw, even with its factory wrapping. Very close to that place, he found a couple of sofas and a barbecue.



He also observed practically new chairs, bicycles, tennis shoes, skateboards, gym items and even unopened soft drinks.

On the comments, Hudak revealed that in the end he opted to take a bike and a skateboard for his sister.

