Regarding cleaning habits and small household chores, there are many urban legends and false beliefs that have taken root over decades and are passed from one generation to the next. Possibly, if in our house we have always heard that washing with a dishwasher is more expensive than doing it by hand, we will not question this ‘truth’ and we will even use this appliance with some guilt on occasions, because we know that our elders wash the pots many times using a sponge to… save? Well, an experiment carried out by the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) clears up our doubts and reveals which method is cheaper.

«In consumption and expense of water, the dishwasher is better by a landslide; you can spend five times less. The exact savings will depend on the price of water in the town where you live, since it can vary a lot, “say the entity’s spokespersons. And in terms of energy consumption (bearing in mind that hot water is needed to leave everything clean)? “The energy consumption with the dishwasher is more or less half. But the savings depend on whether you heat the water to wash by hand with gas, in which case the cost is very similar to that of a dishwasher, or with an electric water heater, which costs more than double each wash,” add the same sources. As they point out, heating the water takes most of the energy consumption: by requiring less water more, the consumption of the dishwasher is also lower, between 50 and 70% less energy than washing the dishes by hand. These conclusions are also supported by a study by scientists from the University of Bonn (Germany), who have determined that modern dishwashers analyzed in all European countries use less water and energy than washing by hand. There is only one case in which carrying out the task manually can be more economically advantageous: if we use cold or warm water and do not let the tap water run.

After performing a sum of costs comparing a wash by hand and another with a dishwasher (with the most economical detergent and including the cost of the appliance broken down by wash), the OCU determines that a scrub with a dishwasher costs 0.39 cents and a manual one -with electric water heater- 0.50. These are the key calculations made by the entity.

Water



Dishwasher: 10 to 15 liters of water per cycle. It is equivalent to 0.01749 euros. By hand: Around 60 liters of water for two full sinks. It is equivalent to 0.10491 euros.

Energy



Taking into account an electricity price of 0.15 euros/kWh (average PVPC of July 2023), and a gas price of 0.06 euros/kWh, according to previous consumption we would have these costs: In the dishwasher: 1 kWh x 0.15= 0.15 euros of electricity By hand with an electric water heater: 2.5 kWh x 0.15 = 0.375 euros of electricity. By hand with gas heater: 2.8 kWh x 0.06 = 0.168 euros of natural gas.

«If you wash the dishes by hand and your water is heated with natural gas, washing with the dishwasher in the eco program is cheaper, but the savings are small. But be careful, because if you use the main program of the dishwasher, the savings can vanish and cost you up to 60% more. Do you wash the dishes by hand and the water is heated by an electric water heater? In this case, the eco program of the dishwasher is 65% less expensive in terms of energy and would save you a lot of money,” they clarify from the OCU. Another advantage of the dishwasher, they add, is that washing is more hygienic than doing it by hand. The high temperature that is reached inside the dishwasher eliminates the bacteria that can generate food remains. In addition, the pressure reached by a machine-powered jet is higher than with hand washing.