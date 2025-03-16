They celebrate in garages with brick walls seen or Gotelé, masked with velvets and lush golden upholstery fabrics, which contrast with the plastic chairs used by the faithful, more typical of a bar terrace. There are, hopefully, they get some small private chapel. Under these conditions it is not surprising that the church of Gothic style and careful baroque decoration of the monastery of Belorado has become the mecca of the Sedevacantistas. Now, to the wide catalog of clergymen who have passed through Fray Pedro María ofm Sub, a new priest, a member of a traditionalist Franciscan group, who It has become the seventh known chaplain of the excrement In the ten months that this schism lasts.

Little is known about how Fray Pedro María, who is actually called Rodrigo Dos Santos Silva, has reached Belorado. He could be seen a few days ago, in a brief video uploaded to social networks, abandoning the chapel in the final procession after the Mass, with the ostentatious preconciliar tonsure covered by the Franciscan ‘cappuccio’. It also made an appearance, observant and dressed in the Franciscan habit, layer and black tile hatin the video that the presson of the former religious rose on the visit of Roser Más Sellés, known in his religious life as Sor Berit, to the Sanctuary of Covadonga, so he suggests that he has also celebrated in the chapel of the Astur Belorado branch, annexed to the ‘Closing Restaurant’ Santa María del Chicu in Arriondas (Asturias).

Fray Pedro María Ofm Sub It belongs to the Association of Brothers of San Francisco, a Brazilian religious entity of traditionalist and sedevacantist court inspired by Catholic Franciscan spirituality. A difference they want to indicate with the Sufix ‘Sub’, of the ‘Subsequents’ (following or successive in Spanish)which add after the traditional denomination of the Franciscan order (Ordo Fratrum minorum), from which they intend to differentiate themselves. Its main mission is to “perpetuate the traditional rite of the Holy Sacrifice of Mass”, coded by the “Roman Missal of St. Pius V”.

It is a small community of Frailes, around a dozen, which supposedly is based in the convent of São Miguel e Santo Antônio in the state of São Paulo, in Brazil, although according to Google, the establishment remains “temporarily closed” and its web It is inactive. From what it seems, they have moved to the building that they present as the Seminar Seminar São Boaventura, in the town of Itatinga, also in São Paulo. In any case, judging by their YouTube and X profiles that remain active, share a constant with the rest of the sedevacantist groups as the main activity in social networks: ask for donations to continue with your activity.









Fray Pedro María was ordered as a priest by the traditionalist bishop Martín Dávila Gándara On December 21, 2020. Gándara, Mexican of Jalisco, was born in 1965 and was consecrated Bishop with just 34 years. As in previous cases, related to Belorado’s exmonas, also links their episcopal lineage with Bishop Vietnamese Pierre Martin Ngô đình Thục, which He was excommunicated in 1976 for consecrating six bishops linked to Palmar de Troyathat he had ordered priests a few days before. Among those bishops was the alleged seer of El Palmar, Clemente Rodríguez, who later proclaimed himself Pope, and the Valencian Ricardo Surón, who would end up reneging from the Palmarian sect and would be years later who consecrated as a bishop to Pablo Rojas, the first resident of Belorado after the schism.

The Franciscan Sedevacantista happens in the chaplaincy of Belorado to Father Manuel, a priest of German origin whom we saw less than a month ago celebrating a mass, according to the rite of San Pío V, In the makeshift chapel installed in a stay at the hotel that the ex -religious have rented in Arriondas (Asturias), where they have also installed their “closing restaurant.” Just ten days before, they had announced the presence of Bishop Rafael Cloquell, of Valencian origin but formed and consecrated in the Sedevacantism in Germany.

This ephemeral succession of presbyters had been preceded by the presence of the Brazilian sedevacantist bishop Rodrigo Henrique Ribeiro da Silva, who had had to return to his country, once the three months of the tourist visa with which he had entered our country had expired. The Brazilian has taken advantage of the trip to undertake A tour to raise funds for different Ibero -American communities. An objective that was not able to fulfill in its time in Spain, where their crowdfunding campaign failed to buy a building to which to move its seminar from Brazil, and the attempts to obtain financing for its process of formation of the only seminarian who accompanied him.

Before Ribeiro da Silva, in the interregno between the first two inhabitants of Belorado after the schism -the excommunicated bishop Pablo Rojas and the cocktail cure José Ceacero, which They were expelled from the monastery by the exabadesa Shortly after being excommunicated- the pastoral care of the exmonjas fell to the Argentine Sergio Casas Silva, ordered as a Catholic priest but who after his relationship with the sedevacantism was excommunicated. According to Casas Silva, it was ordered to order ‘sub condition’ again by the sedevacantist bishop John HESSON, although he denies that he has presided over that ordination.

Despite their ephemeral presence, they all seem comfortable in an environment with an authentic Catholic tradition of seven centuries, such as the monastery of Belorado, and the presence of a significant group of faithful (between the former religious and their companions) that usually go to their masses. With all the paraphernalia of bishops, priests, deacons, subdiacons and acolytes typical of the Tridentine liturgy with which they usually celebrate, in the masses of the sedevacantists are common the occasions in which there are more celebrants about the altar than faithful participants in the Eucharist. Because the “There are more bosses than Indians” It is the thought that escapes to see the photos that they themselves upload to their social networks of their celebrations outside of Belorado. It could be said that the sedevacantists are the living image of that popular expression.