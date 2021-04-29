In Moscow, a washer installed sound recording devices for Rolls-Royce and Mercedes cars of Moscow businesswoman Diana Levieva. It is reported by Telegram-channel “112”.

The suspect Kirill Elizarov is currently detained – in this the police officers were helped by other washing workers and the driver Levieva.

It is not yet known who gave the order to the detainee to install bugs in the cars. This fact is being checked.

