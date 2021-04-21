The Provincial Delegate for Huelva for the Junta de Andalucía, Bella Verano, activated the coastal contamination protocol yesterday afternoon.

The Emergency Plan for Coastal Pollution Risk (PECLA) was put into motion owing to the appearance of a small oil spill discovered on beaches between Mazagón and Matalascañas.

This Andalusian protocol is designed to prevent, or at the very least mitigate, the consequences of an accident involving dangerous substances and their adverse effect on people and the environment.

First thing in the morning the Doñana National Park Nursery called 112 to inform them that they had come across patches of oil washed up on the beaches between the towns of Mazagón and Matalascañas, within the district of Almonte. More specifically, between Maneli costs and near Chiringuito Pichilín, strung out along approximately two kilometers of the shore.

Experts described the patches of oil as “slight” and could be cleared up with normal beach-cleaning measures.

The origin of the slick is not known although it could be related to a slick discovered this weekend, which was reported by Sea rescue on Saturday the 17th around 18.15h. They had come across an oil slick some 200 meters in length.

As the discharged oil was on the surface of the sea, it was the Port Authority (Port Authorities) who activated the Maritime Interior Plan. On Sunday, the Harbor Master’s Office said that a small amount had come from the port. Work continued over the weekend to eliminate this oil slick.

In other words, the oil washed up on the beaches could be the remains of the oil slick located on the sea left over from clean-up operation.

(News: Huelva, Andalucia)