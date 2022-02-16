The pandemic is almost over. The difference with ‘the old normal’ is officially that we will wash our hands even more often than before. And we washed them so many times. Maybe that’s why we raise our hands so often.

“Look, clean! I have nothing to do with it.”

And yet something seems to have changed. Because have we always been this crazy? Oh no?

At the time of writing, the news is dominated by a rapper who assaulted his girlfriend and a singer/jury member who assaulted or had assaulted the staff of a Jumbo supermarket in Amsterdam. They are, like the fifteen-year-old son of the singer/jury member, locked up in a police station in Amsterdam. Outside, camera crews wait for them to come out. They will be chased and locked out.

We can not wait.

That will be enjoyable.

Other people’s misery is the much-needed distraction from the numbers.

Of course the corona figures: number of infections – number of hospital admissions – number of people in the ICU – number of deaths. No one is impressed yet. The house prices. Higher every quarter. No one is impressed yet.

The opinion polls. All certainties have disappeared, new parties are becoming very large, the number of split-offs is enormous.

No one is impressed yet.

Figure of the day: the puzzling economic growth. Last year 4.8 percent, the largest growth in decades. We feel bad, but it goes against all feeling really good.

Nobody is impressed, nothing touches us anymore. There is an aversion to all institutions, government, politics and the media. Everything must break, the fall of all those famous Dutch people is a form of consolation. Only in this way can we all feel the same, experience a common feeling.

Before the pandemic, events like the Winter Olympics had that function. The country bounced from a medal, now we find each other in the observation that we are no longer even capable of winning something as trivial as the team pursuit. The new gloom fits us like a coat.

I look forward to spring, to the freedoms that have been regained, and I predict: the return to the old normal will also be disappointing. Nothing will ever be the same again, only hand washing has come out of the pandemic stronger.

Marcel van Roosmalen writes an exchange column with Ellen Deckwitz here.