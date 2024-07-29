Was Yasuke a samurai or not? As is well known, the issue has been the subject of much discussion in recent months, but the moderators of the Assassin’s Creed Reddit channel they decided to close the debate in light of the message written by the Shadows developers regarding the historical accuracy of the game.

“Following the reveal of Assassin’s Creed Shadows there has been an influx of individuals flocking to various online communities, such as this subreddit, and raising concerns discussions about the ‘historical accuracy’ of the game“, reads the moderators’ post.

“Since we are all exhausted by this boring discussion, which has dragged on forever and has been exacerbated by a recent official statement from Ubisoft, we would like to remind those who participate in these debates what exactly the Assassin’s Creed franchise is and why there was never any purpose in these discussions outside of a subtle intent of bad faith.”

“Assassin’s Creed is a historical fiction. This means that while some places, events, and characters may be based on reality and may even have some attention to accuracy, their depictions are largely exaggerated in order to make for a more enjoyable gaming experience.”

“Although all the protagonists of the saga have been so far the fruit of the authors’ imaginationYasuke’s introduction gave some the false impression that the above rule was not being applied. But no, that’s still the case.”