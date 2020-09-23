Sanju Samson, a batting 32-ball 74 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday, said that Sanju Samson was working on further enhancing his power hitting ability during the logdown. On the strength of this brilliant innings of Rajasthan Royals young wicket-keeper batsman Sanju, the Royals team scored a huge score of 216 against Chennai. Sanju was adjudged Man of the Match for this brilliant innings.After the match was over, the young batsman said, ‘My plan was to stand there and score. If the ball is within my reach, then I have to hit, and it is very important that if the ball is to be hit, then the intention must be clear. I am working hard on my strength along with my fitness, diet and training as my game is dependent on strength.

It doesn’t take long for a hero to become a villain in the IPL: Marcus Stoinis

I understand that this is the demand of the game of generation of Aaji, that the balls coming in their range should be hit fast. In the last 5 months, I got a chance to work on it and I believe that I have enhanced my potential. Everybody wants to keep wicket but nobody wants to run around it, but it depends on the coach. We are happy to bring a smile on the face of the audience and hope to do so in future also.

IPL: Why did Gautam Gambhir target Mahendra Singh Dhoni!

During this brilliant innings of 74 runs, Sanju hit 9 sixes and included only 1 four. The Royals team made their winning debut in the tournament by tasting a loss of 16 runs to Sukkings in this match. Apart from Sanju, captain Steve Smith scored 69 and Jofra Archer scored a fine 27 in 8 balls.