Verstappen was fierce on Pérez in turn 2. Was that justified?

The tension between Verstappen and Pérez is to cut! We say it this way to create some kind of tension and sensation. Yesterday in the sprint race the battle for the lead was bad for some, er, corners very exciting.

Pérez managed to outwit his teammate, something Max clearly disagreed with. So he got back at Pérez, with a signature style of racing: tough, not fancy, just by the rules.

Action Verstappen can be called fierce

You would expect that overtaking move in an exciting title race between Hamilton and Verstappen or when you smell the chance to finally win a race (such as the GP of Austria in 2019). But not with a driver who already seems almost certain of his world title, right? According to Verstappen, this was due to Checo’s move in the first corner. The Mexican didn’t take it perfectly, so he almost forced Verstappen (when accelerating out) into the grass.

The exit of the first corner was not very clean. That could very easily have been a major accident. We need to talk about that. It wasn’t okay. Max Verstappen, blames Checo.

And what does Perez think?

Could be anything, but of course Sergio Pérez sees it a bit differently:

I had a bit of a fight with Max and that allowed Nico to move up a position. He had some really good first laps, so it was difficult to get past them. I think Max was angry in Turn 2, but I didn’t see him there. I had a really bad turn 1 so I tried to protect my position. When I realized he was there I opened the door so he could get back into position in Turn 2. It’s all fine. We’ve talked about it. Sergio Pérez, blames Max but also himself.

Of course, the race management did not intervene. These kinds of moves are allowed. Especially in the first lap of the race, the stewards are a bit more forgiving. The cars are then at their heaviest (which is not too bad in the sprint race, by the way) and the tires are not yet fully up to operating temperature.

Horner

In return for Sky Sports informs Christian Horner of the following:

As they said: they talked about it. I think that Checo didn’t have a good view of Max in turn 1 on the right. Luckily they didn’t hit each other. A 1-2 finish is great for the team. The rules are very fair. You can race hard, but you have to give each other space. Turns 1 and 3, in between, things got a bit tense. I think Checo just didn’t see Max. Christian Horner, apparently does not mention turn 2 by name.

Then the word is now yours. Was Verstappen too fierce on his teammate here? Who can also use a small success to become number 2? Or should Pérez not be so peeping and just settle for the view of the back of the Dutchman’s car? Let us know in the comments!

This article Was Verstappen too fierce on Pérez in turn 2? appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Verstappen #fierce #Pérez #turn