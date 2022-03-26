It was last year when the soap opera actress and television host Adamari Lopezof Puerto Rican origin and 50 years old, surprised his followers by announcing through his social networks, having separated from the Spanish dancer Tony Costa, father of her daughter Alaïa, after 10 years of love relationship. Why did they separate?… is the question that many of his followers continue to ask.

Both Adamari López and Tony Costa, have continued with their respective paths; They continue to live together in special moments, since they will be united by the daughter they have in common.

A few months ago, the 38-year-old Zumba teacher, originally from Valencia, Spain, announced being in a new love relationship with the Mexican model Evelyn Beltránwho is known on social media as “The bug”.

Supposedly, Toni Costa would have been unfaithful to Adamari López with Evelyn Beltrán. In an interview for the Telemundo program “Al Rojo Vivo”, the also actor and choreographer, He recounted having met “La bichota” last August, in one of his Zumba classesfive months after his separation from Adamari López.

“This is a very young relationship, we have been together for a few months, in love there is no time, we started dating in September, it was five months that I had been single because the separation was at the end of April.”

Toni Costa denied infidelity: “She (Evelyn) didn’t get into my relationship because I didn’t even know her, and I didn’t get into her relationship because she was separated when we started dating.”

He also mentioned in the interview for “Al Rojo Vivo”, that his daughter Alaïa knows about his new love relationship, however, they have not met at the moment.

But…. Why did Adamari López and Toni Costa separate? A few months ago, in an interview for this same television program, the ex-wife of Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi, although he did not go into details about the reason, stressed that it should be given the respect it deserved. “Perhaps everyday things that happen as a couple, that are not necessarily good and that as a woman, I must know how to give myself my respect and my place, that respect can only be given to me.”

And in a statement to People en Español, he mentioned that certain things were happening in their relationship “that he could not allow for me, but especially for my daughter, he knows the reason.”