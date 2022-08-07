The Twitter account “Raider”, dedicated to the world of tomb Raiderreported in these hours a new rumor, according to which there had to be a new game in the series arriving in 2021 to coincide with the 25th anniversarywhich should have represented some sort of Tomb Raider Anniversary remake but with new mechanicsonly that everything was then canceled by Square Enix.

The account in question refers to unidentified Chinese sources as the source of the information, which makes any verification of the matter difficult. However, two references to Tomb Raider Anniversary and Tomb Raider 25th Anniversary they are actually present in the famous leak document on the games coming to Nvidia GeForce Now, considered a bit the “mother of all recent leaks”, so the question becomes curious.

Both titles, never officially announced, referred to a release in 2021, perhaps indicating a single game coming with a title yet to be decided but clearly linked to the 25th anniversary of the Tomb Raider series and the previous Tomb Raider Anniversary. According to the leak, it should have been a new version of Anniversary, perhaps a sort of remake with some additions survival mechanics taken from the most recent trilogy in the series.

Development would be entrusted to Virtuous Studio and the core technology was supposed to be the Rise of the Tomb Raider engine, but it appears that Square Enix has since canceled the whole project. As a further curious note on the whole issue, the rumor also speaks of a secret ending of Shadow of the Tomb Raider which was supposed to refer to Natla, but this would later be eliminated with the day one patch for the game.