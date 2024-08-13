As always happens during election campaigns, both in the United States and in the rest of the world, candidates are often under scrutiny and their public and private lives are inspected with the intention of casting doubt on their honorability. In this regard, a story has recently circulated on social media Photograph of Tim Walz, the Democratic vice presidential candidate, who was arrested. What is true in these images?

Minnesota Governor Walz, who is seeking to win the next election alongside Kamala Harris, has been under investigation by opponents and the middle Fox News Digital made known an image corresponding to 1995 where you can see that was arrested by Nebraska State Police.

Walz was indeed arrested on September 23, 1995. after the state police He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.. Thus it was confirmed that, according to official documents, the governor of Minnesota, who at the time was 28 years old and was a high school teacher and football coach, did indeed He was arrested for be driving at more than 128 kilometers per hour. Amid all the speculation, the Dawes County Sheriff’s Office reported thatafter the state police. Thus it was confirmed that, according to official documents, the governor of Minnesota, who at the time was 28 years old and was a high school teacher and football coach, did indeed

But His arrest was also due to a positive alcohol test. with a blood alcohol level of 0.128 when the limit at the time was 0.1.

The documents also established that Walz failed a field sobriety test, because He did not stop immediately when officers asked him to do so. However, his lawyer argued that this was due to his client’s poor hearing as the police officer did not turn on his siren immediately.

Due to the situation, The vice presidential candidate was booked into county jail, but he was released on bail and his case was eventually closed when he reached a plea deal admitting to a reduced charge of reckless driving and paying a $200 fine.

Photo:Dawes County Sheriffs Office

Tim Walz seeks to be vice president of the United States

After Kamala Harris officially became the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, she announced that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will be his running mate.

According to the state government’s official website, Walz counts among his accomplishments providing free school meals for all students, protecting reproductive freedomstrengthen voting rights, lay the groundwork for Minnesota to have 100 percent clean electricity by 2040, reduce taxes for the middle class, and expand paid leave for workers.

Walz was born in a small town in rural Nebraska. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the Army National Guard and later became a high school teacher and coach.

He won his first election to the House of Representatives in 2016 and was re-elected to five additional terms serving Minnesota’s First Congressional District. Since 2019 he has served as governor of the state.