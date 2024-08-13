According to the criteria of
Minnesota Governor Walz, who is seeking to win the next election alongside Kamala Harris, has been under investigation by opponents and the middle Fox News Digital made known an image corresponding to 1995 where you can see that was arrested by Nebraska State Police.
But His arrest was also due to a positive alcohol test. with a blood alcohol level of 0.128 when the limit at the time was 0.1.
The documents also established that Walz failed a field sobriety test, because He did not stop immediately when officers asked him to do so. However, his lawyer argued that this was due to his client’s poor hearing as the police officer did not turn on his siren immediately.
Due to the situation, The vice presidential candidate was booked into county jail, but he was released on bail and his case was eventually closed when he reached a plea deal admitting to a reduced charge of reckless driving and paying a $200 fine.
Tim Walz seeks to be vice president of the United States
After Kamala Harris officially became the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, she announced that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will be his running mate.
According to the state government’s official website, Walz counts among his accomplishments providing free school meals for all students, protecting reproductive freedomstrengthen voting rights, lay the groundwork for Minnesota to have 100 percent clean electricity by 2040, reduce taxes for the middle class, and expand paid leave for workers.
Walz was born in a small town in rural Nebraska. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the Army National Guard and later became a high school teacher and coach.
He won his first election to the House of Representatives in 2016 and was re-elected to five additional terms serving Minnesota’s First Congressional District. Since 2019 he has served as governor of the state.
#Tim #Walz #arrested #truth #photo #circulating #social #media
Leave a Reply