A real battle was the one they fought Colombia and Uruguay in the Copa America semi-final this Wednesday in Charlotte, with the Colombian victory giving them a chance to advance to the final against Argentina.

Everything happened in the match, not just the goal Jefferson Lerma which meant victory, there were also clashes, fights, brawls… The end of the match was heated, due to the confrontation between Uruguayan players and Colombian fans in embarrassing images. The Uruguayans claimed that their families were mistreated in the stands.

Charlotte (United States), 10/07/2024.- Fans scuffle after the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 semi-final match between Uruguay and Colombia in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, 10 July 2024. EFE/EPA/BRIAN WESTERHOLT Photo:EFE/EPA/BRIAN WESTERHOLT Share

“This is a disaster, our family is in danger, we had to go into the stands to get our loved ones out with small babies, newborns, a disaster, there was not a single police officer, they fell after half an hour, a disaster and we were standing up for our own,” said Giménez about what happened.

Giménez’s event with Sánchez

Now, what comes to light is a gesture of the same Jose Maria Gimenez towards the defender Davinson Sanchezwhich is condemned on social media as an act racist.

It was when the Uruguayan approached the defender, before a corner kick, and touched his hair for a few seconds, to which Sánchez did not respond.

This act has earned the Uruguayan footballer much criticism, as he is accused of behaving in a racist manner towards his rival or, at the very least, in a derogatory manner towards the adversary.

On social media, there is a comparison that after this gesture, to which Sánchez did not react, came the corner kick in which the Colombian defender went all out and hit Giménez hard in the stomach.

Sánchez has had an extraordinary Copa América and has been one of the pillars of the Colombian National Team’s qualification for the final.

