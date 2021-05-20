Expectations were very high when it was announced that Dragon Ball Kai was going to arrive in Latin America. This was because this new version of the story of Akira toriyama it was remastered, plus the story was much more compact.

The first problem this production faced was that they wanted the actors from the original series of Dragon Ball ZHowever, the budget was not enough to pay for those voices that gave identity to the story of Akira Toriyama in Latin America.

During a presentation on the ShenronZ YouTube channel, Mario Castañeda revealed in detail what happened to Dragon Ball Kai when it arrived in our region.

Mario Castañeda, the voice of Goku, told whate Dragon Ball Kai needed a new dubbing because at the time DBZ did not have separate voices. ‘When we recorded Z and then GT, we had an economic agreement per episode that had a relationship with the number of phrases that Goku had‘stated the actor.

‘When Kai came, we asked for the same arrangement – no more, but no less – and the answer was’ no budget ‘, so I said’ thank you very much, but no‘Mario Castañeda added in the interview where the topic of Dragon Ball Kai was touched upon.

Finally, Toei is the one who decides that Mario Castañeda returns for Dragon Ball Kai

Mario Castaneda commented in the interview that the dubbing of Dragon ball kai comes from the version of Funimation and that, finally, annoyed several fans of the series. Eventually Toei called in the original actors and for the arc of Majin Buu, everything changed, even the location.

Finally, everything was fixed and thanks to that detail is that Mario Castaneda, Rene Garcia and the rest of the cast returned to the dubbing project for Dragon Ball Kai and, incidentally, Super.

It is worth remembering that Mario Castaneda came back for the movie of Dragonballz the battle of the gods, also in the resurrection of Freeza and eventually in that of Broly. If there was a new animation it is almost a fact that all the voices would return as well.

