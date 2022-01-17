The Owl House he was not afraid of success with his most recent chapter, since he forgot about fancy words and showed us an authentic statement between two characters LGBTQ+, which Disney had avoided for years.

If you’re a fan of this series, you probably already know what we’re talking about, but if not, here’s the clip that drove the community crazy and excited.

Amity Blight Y night light They starred in this endearing moment, and although for many it could be something unimportant, it has a strong meaning.

The original version of this episode of The Owl House kept itself to a certain extent away from controversy by displaying the phrase ‘Do you want to go out with me?’, but the Latin American dubbing went further.

Instead of going down the easy path, the Spanish adaptation translated the line as ‘Will you be my girlfriend?’, surprising even the same fans of the series.

The followers of The Owl House celebrated in a big way

The reactions were immediate through social networks, where the fan community was excited at the moment, celebrating with memes and messages of support.

The topic quickly became a trend on Twitter, especially since Disney had remained reserved before the inclusion of characters openly LGBTQ+, hinting at some relationships but not showing them directly.

With this change in the dubbing of The Owl House a very big step is taken, since it is the first time that an animated series is not afraid to talk about it.

If you also follow the series in its original broadcast, you will know that the next episode will show very romantic moments, as someone will be very excited to make their new girlfriend proud.

This time the censorship did not triumph and we are very happy.

