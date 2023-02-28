An indictment by the US Department of Justice claims that the president’s security cabinet Nayib Bukele made a secret agreement with leaders of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) the reduction of homicides in El Salvador in exchange for benefits for criminals.

The United States Department of Justice filed an accusation against 13 leaders of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) for drug trafficking and organized crime, who are also accused of negotiate with senior government officials of Nayib Bukele in El Salvador in exchange for benefits.

Although the accusation was formally presented before the District Court of New York on August 22, 2022, it was only publicly known on Thursday of last week, following the capture of three MS-13 gang leaders who were hiding and operating in Mexico and who are among the 13 accused.

This accusation is disclosed in a context of the merciless fight in El Salvador against the maras or gangs, where publicly the heavy hand is the main strategy of President Nayib Bukele to reduce crime rates to a minimum.

Today at dawn, in a single operation, we transferred the first 2,000 gang members to the Center for the Confinement of Terrorism (CECOT). This will be their new house, where they will live for decades, mixed up, unable to do any more harm to the population. We continue…#GuerraContraPandillas pic.twitter.com/9VvsUBvoHC — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) February 24, 2023

So, on Friday some 2,000 gang members were transferred to the new mega-prison who ordered the construction of Bukele to house 40,000 inmates. The images of that impressive transfer went around the world.

“This will be their new house, where they will live for decades, mixed, without being able to do more harm to the population,” Bukele wrote in a message on his Twitter account where he included a video where the gang members are seen handcuffed hand and foot. entering their cells.

Almost a year of state of emergency in El Salvador

El Salvador is one month away from celebrating one year in Exception status, which has limited certain citizen guarantees and has facilitated mass arrests and the implementation of strict prison conditions for gang members. There have also been reports of abuses by the security forces and the arrest of thousands of innocent people.

In recent months, President Bukele has boasted of the effectiveness of his hard-line policy and has even highlighted the reduction of homicides to a minimum in El Salvador, a country that in previous years has had more than one city in the ranking of the most violent cities in the world due to its high murder rates.

Furthermore, with the mass arrests of the last year, El Salvador has gone on to have one of the highest incarceration rates in the world.

But what the latest statistics on crime reduction in El Salvador reflect It would not only be the product of Bukele’s heavy-handed policy.

According to the United States Department of Justice, since 2019, the year in which the Government of Nayib Bukele began, the security cabinet agreed with the heads of the MS-13 to give them preferential treatment in prisons in exchange for reducing homicides on the streets of El Salvador. Already before, in the year 2020, the portal El Faro had revealed said pact.

Photo: EFE / Government of El Salvador

According to the document made public on Thursday by the Department of Justice, the Executive of President Bukele first opted for a negotiation for at least two years to achieve a reduction in homicides that would benefit his popularity and then launched an all-out war against the gangs.

What was revealed in the United States is part of a judicial file that is in the Eastern District of New York.

THE COMMERCE (PERU) / GDA

